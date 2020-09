Heiskanen had a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche in Game 5.

Heiskanen was a bright spot in an otherwise ugly game Monday, as he was the only Stars blueliner to post an even plus-minus rating. The Finn has posted a pair of goals and eight assists during a six-game point streak. Through 14 contests, Heiskanen has four tallies, 14 helpers, 34 shots on net and a plus-2 rating.