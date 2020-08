Heiskanen notched an assist in Monday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 2.

Heiskanen had the secondary helper on Alexander Radulov's go-ahead goal in the second period. The assist gave Heiskanen a three-game point streak -- he's recorded a goal and five helpers in that span. In 11 postseason games overall, he's at 14 points with 30 shots on goal and a plus-6 rating.