Heiskanen (knee) has been ruled out for Game 1 of the Stars' first-round series against the Avalanche but could return later in the series, Sean Shapiro of DLLS Sports reports.

Initial reports suggested that Heiskanen would be unavailable for the entire first round of the playoffs, but he's only been ruled out for the first game of the opening series, and the Stars will likely evaluate him on a game-by-game basis after that. The 25-year-old has been sidelined since late January due to his knee injury. Over 50 appearances with Dallas this year, he's recorded five goals, 20 assists, 85 blocked shots and 17 hits while averaging 25:10 of ice time.