Heiskanen scored a goal on five shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Predators.

Heiskanen needed only 47 seconds to give Dallas the lead, taking a feed from Mikko Rantanen in the right circle and beating Juuse Saros with a wrist shot. It was the Stars' first goal of the season after they were shut out by St. Louis in their season opener. Heiskanen ultimately led Dallas with five shots and logged 24:35, but the Stars failed to score again despite putting 30 shots on Saros. Heiskanen should remain a valuable fantasy contributor from Dallas' blueline -- he posted 63 points (nine goals, 54 assists) across 77 regular-season appearances in 2025-26.