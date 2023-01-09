Heiskanen scored an empty-net goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Panthers.

Heiskanen has gotten on the scoresheet in five of the six games since the holiday break, with Wednesday's shutout loss to the Ducks being the lone exception. He has a pair of goals and four assists in that span. The defenseman is up to seven tallies, 31 points, 104 shots on net, 48 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 38 appearances this season.