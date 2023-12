Heiskanen scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 5-4 win over the Senators.

Heiskanen buried a goal at 7:33 of the third period to tie the game at 4-4. The 24-year-old defenseman has heated up with three goals and four assists over seven contests in December. He's up to 20 points, 58 shots, 44 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 28 outings overall. Fantasy managers who were patient through his relatively slow start to the season are now reaping the rewards of Heiskanen's improved offense.