Stars' Miro Heiskanen: Scores for first point in six games
Heiskanen scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Jets.
Heiskanen got the Stars on the board late in the second period with a brilliant goal, splitting two Winnipeg defenders and snapping a shot past Winnipeg goalie Connor Hellebuyck. It was the seventh goal of the year for Heiskanen and snapped a seven-game point drought. The 20-year-old sophomore has 18 points in 29 games for the Stars.
