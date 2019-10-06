Heiskanen potted a goal and fired a game-high seven shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Blues.

The third-overall pick from 2017 found the puck on his stick at the goal line to the left of Blues goalie Jordan Binnington. Heiskanen shelved the shot for his first goal of the year. The Finnish blueliner will be hoping to avoid a sophomore slump after recording 33 points in 82 games last year.