Heiskanen tallied a goal in Dallas' 4-2 victory over Arizona on Wednesday.
Heiskanen's marker at 4:38 of the third period proved to be the game-winner. It was his eighth goal and 43rd point in 58 contests this season. Heiskanen was going through a quiet stretch offensively with no goals and three assists over his previous 12 outings.
