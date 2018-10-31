Stars' Miro Heiskanen: Scores goal in road win
Heiskanen scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.
Heiskanen, 19, has been asserting himself more in the offensive end recently, and the young blueliner's first-period marker was his second in the last three games. Entering Tuesday night, the rookie defenseman was averaging 21:18 of ice time and has been very impressive the last few games.
