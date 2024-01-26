Heiskanen scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Ducks.

Heiskanen showed no signs of rust in his first appearance following a 10-game absence, leading all Dallas skaters with 25:33 of ice time while tallying the game-tying goal midway through the third period, beating John Gibson with a wrister from the circle in the eventual overtime victory. The 24-year-old Heiskanen had four assists in four games prior to the injury. Overall, he's up to 28 points (five goals, 23 assists) through 38 games this season.