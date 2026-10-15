Heiskanen scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Avalanche.

Heiskanen tied the game at 1-1 in the second period. He's gotten on the scoresheet in three straight games, earning a goal and three helpers in that span. On the year, he's at six points, 12 shots on net, nine blocked shots, four hits and a plus-5 rating through seven appearances. Heiskanen probably can't hover around a point-per-game pace all year, but he provides quality offense for his fantasy managers.