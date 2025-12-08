Heiskanen scored a goal in Sunday's 3-2 shootout win over the Penguins.

Heiskanen wasn't performing at his usual level in the early stages of the season, but the star blueliner has turned things around of late. He's now found the back of the net in three games in a row, and he's up to six goals and 26 total points in 30 regular-season appearances. He's tied for fourth in the league in points among defenseman, tied with Adam Fox and only surpassed by Evan Bouchard, Zach Werenski and Cale Makar.