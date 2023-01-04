Heiskanen scored a goal on five shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Kings.

Heiskanen was impactful on the power play in December with eight of his 13 points in the month coming with the man advantage. His goal Tuesday came just after a power play expired -- close enough to be influenced by the situation. The 23-year-old defenseman needed just 36 games this season to reach the 30-point mark, putting him six points shy of matching his career high from last year. He's added 97 shots on net, 44 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating.