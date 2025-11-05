Heiskanen scored a goal, took four shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Oilers.

Heiskanen found the back of the net for the first time since his two-goal performance in a 3-2 win over the Hurricanes on Oct. 25. The star blueliner hasn't been as productive as he's been in previous seasons from a scoring perspective, and he has only six points across 13 appearances this season. However, he continues to log heavy minutes in both the first defensive pairing and the first power-play unit, so he should continue to see plenty of chances to rack up points going forward.