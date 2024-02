Heiskanen scored a power-play goal on five shots and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Rangers.

Heiskanen got the new father boost, but the rest of the Stars couldn't solve Igor Shesterkin. The 24-year-old Heiskanen has three goals and four assists over his last nine games, with two power-play points in that span. Overall, he has 34 points (12 on the power play) with 109 shots on net, 64 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 46 appearances in a top-pairing role this season.