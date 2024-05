Heiskanen scored two power-play goals on five shots and added two hits in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche in Game 2.

Heiskanen opened the scoring in the first period and added a second goal in the middle frame. The defenseman is up to three goals and five assists through nine playoff outings, with five of his eight points coming on the power play. Heiskanen has added 25 shots on net, 17 hits, 20 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating as he continues to see the toughest defensive matchups.