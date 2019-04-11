Stars' Miro Heiskanen: Scores twice in playoff debut
Heiskanen scored two goals on three shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Predators in Game 1 of their best-of-seven series.
The rookie defender, coming off of 33-point regular season while skating in all 82 games, made an instant impact in his first career playoff game. Heiskanen will typically skate on the second pairing for the Stars, and he'll see some power-play time as well. One of his two goals Wednesday came with the man advantage.
