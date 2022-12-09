Heiskanen scored a pair of goals on four shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Senators.

Heiskanen's pair of goals came 1:48 apart in the first period to give the Stars a quick 2-0 lead. He then was caught on the ice for the Senators' first two tallies, including a turnover on the first one. While not a perfect performance, the 23-year-old blueliner is up to three goals and six assists in his last seven contests. He's at five tallies, 21 points, 65 shots, 30 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating in 24 outings overall in what's shaping up as a breakout campaign for the third overall pick from 2017.