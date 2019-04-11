Heiskanen's second goal from Wednesday night's playoff win for Game 1 against the Predators is now being credited to forward Alexander Radulov.

If you are counting on Heiskanen in playoff pools, it will be important to check your league's constitution to see how it handles next-day scoring adjustments. The silver lining here is that it was his even-strength tally and not the power-play marker that was reappropriated.