Heiskanen dished out a helper and blocked a shot in Tuesday's win over the Blues.

Heiskanen garnered his 20th career point in relatively easy fashion, dumping a puck into the Blues' zone where Tyler Seguin did a bulk of the work and tucked one past Jake Allen. The 19-year-old blueliner went 13 games without an assist before this contest, so there's no complaints with this production.

