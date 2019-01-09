Stars' Miro Heiskanen: Secures 20th point
Heiskanen dished out a helper and blocked a shot in Tuesday's win over the Blues.
Heiskanen garnered his 20th career point in relatively easy fashion, dumping a puck into the Blues' zone where Tyler Seguin did a bulk of the work and tucked one past Jake Allen. The 19-year-old blueliner went 13 games without an assist before this contest, so there's no complaints with this production.
More News
-
Stars' Miro Heiskanen: Finds scoresheet in win•
-
Stars' Miro Heiskanen: First career two-goal game•
-
Stars' Miro Heiskanen: Scores goal in road win•
-
Stars' Miro Heiskanen: Notches first NHL point•
-
Stars' Miro Heiskanen: Flaunts two-way game in Stars debut•
-
Stars' Miro Heiskanen: Ready to seize NHL role•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...