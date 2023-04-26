Heiskanen notched a power-play assist, blocked three shots, fired two shots on goal, went plus-2 and added two PIM in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Wild in Game 5.

Heiskanen wasn't able to get on the scoresheet in the two games in Minnesota, but he has six helpers (five on the power play) through three games in Dallas. The star defenseman has added 12 shots on net, 12 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through five playoff outings. With the Stars punishing the Wild on the power play, Heiskanen should be able to close out the series strong on offense.