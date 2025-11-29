Heiskanen logged two power-play assists and three shots on goal in Friday's 4-3 win over the Mammoth.

Heiskanen is 12 games removed from his last goal, but he has 16 assists, including eight on the power play, in that span. The 26-year-old defenseman helped out on goals by Roope Hintz and Wyatt Johnston in this contest. Heiskanen has 22 points, 57 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 25 appearances this season, putting him in a position to challenge for his career-high 73 points from the 2022-23 campaign.