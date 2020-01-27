Heiskanen (concussion) will return to action versus Tampa Bay on Monday, per Mike Heika of the Stars' official site.

Heiskanen missed just one game due to his concussion thanks to the timing of the All-Star break. With the Finn available, Andrej Sekera and Taylor Fedun figure to serve as healthy scratches against the Lightning. Prior to getting hurt, Heiskanen was bogged down in an 18-game goal drought dating back to Dec. 3 versus Winnipeg. Even with his slump, the 20-year-old should be capable of topping the 12 goals he put up in his rookie campaign.