Heiskanen posted an assist, three shots on goal, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Kings.

This was Heiskanen's sixth assist in the last four games, and his 30th helper of the year. He also set a new career high with 37 points through just 44 contests. It's been a breakout year for the 23-year-old defenseman, who has added 123 shots on net, 56 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating while playing a massive role in all situations. With just under half of a campaign to go, he could push for a 60-point season.