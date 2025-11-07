Heiskanen had four assists, including two on the power play, in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Ducks.

Heiskanen was unable to find the back of the net like he did against the Oilers on Tuesday, but he made his presence felt on offense after being involved in all but one of the team's goals. One of the best playmakers in the league when talking about blueliners, Heiskanen has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 14 games this season.