Heiskanen recorded an assist and seven hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 3.

Heiskanen fed defense partner Jamie Oleksiak for the opening goal on a breakaway at 19:43 of the second period. The helper was Heiskanen's first point in the last three games. He's collected five tallies and 17 assists in 19 contests. His seven hits were also a single-game career high -- the Finn had never thrown more than four checks in a game prior to Thursday.