Stars' Miro Heiskanen: Sets up tying, winning goals
Heiskanen dished out a pair of assists with three shots Saturday in a 3-2 overtime win over St. Louis.
Heiskanen drew the primary assist on both Roope Hintz goals, setting up the tying marker in the second period as well as the overtime winner. Heiskanen, who had gone just over two months since his last multi-point game, now has three assists in his last two contests. The 20-year-old sophomore has seven goals and 28 points through 54 games, inching him closer to the 33 points he amassed as a rookie.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.