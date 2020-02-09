Heiskanen dished out a pair of assists with three shots Saturday in a 3-2 overtime win over St. Louis.

Heiskanen drew the primary assist on both Roope Hintz goals, setting up the tying marker in the second period as well as the overtime winner. Heiskanen, who had gone just over two months since his last multi-point game, now has three assists in his last two contests. The 20-year-old sophomore has seven goals and 28 points through 54 games, inching him closer to the 33 points he amassed as a rookie.