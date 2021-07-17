Heiskanen signed an eight-year, $67.6 million contract extension with the Stars on Saturday.

Heiskanen is now the sixth highest-paid defenseman in the NHL, and for good reason. The Finnish blueliner is still just 21 years old and has already logged three full NHL seasons, picking up 28 goals, 67 helpers, 466 shots on net and 207 blocks while averaging 23:49 of ice time per contest in 205 appearances over that span. The third overall pick from the 2017 NHL Entry Draft almost certainly has a Norris Trophy in his future.