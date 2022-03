Heiskanen (illness) won't play Sunday in Minnesota, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Heiskanen will miss a second consecutive game due to a non-COVID illness. Joel Hanley will continue to dress on defense as a result of Heiskanen's absence. Dallas' best two-way defenseman will set his sights on returning Tuesday in Nashville for what will be yet another pivotal matchup in the Central Division's highly competitive playoff race.