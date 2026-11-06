Heiskanen (upper body) is slated to be sidelined for Saturday's game against the Sharks, Robert Tiffin of NHL.com reports.

Heiskanen sustained an upper-body injury during Tuesday's game against the Capitals, and he's considered day-to-day. He'll be unavailable for a second consecutive matchup Saturday, but head coach Glen Gulutzan said that the Stars' four days off following the game against San Jose will allow for the team to be patient with Heiskanen's recovery process. It's not yet clear whether Heiskanen will be able to return Thursday against Winnipeg.