Heiskanen (concussion) is expected to play in Monday's game versus the Lightning, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

The 20-year-old blueliner practiced on the second pairing Sunday, but it hasn't been confirmed if he's cleared concussion protocol. When Heiskanen's in the fold, he has averaged 24:09 of ice time per contest and posted 24 points through 47 games.