Stars' Miro Heiskanen: Slated to return Monday
Heiskanen (concussion) is expected to play in Monday's game versus the Lightning, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.
The 20-year-old blueliner practiced on the second pairing Sunday, but it hasn't been confirmed if he's cleared concussion protocol. When Heiskanen's in the fold, he has averaged 24:09 of ice time per contest and posted 24 points through 47 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.