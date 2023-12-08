Heiskanen provided an assist, fired three shots on goal, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Capitals.

Heiskanen helped out on Tyler Seguin's first-period marker. With four assists over his last five outings, Heiskanen is starting to get his offense back to the level that's expected of one of the best young blueliners in the league. The 24-year-old is at 16 points, 52 shots on net, 42 blocked shots, 21 hits and a minus-6 rating through 25 games this season. He's averaging 25:18 of ice time per game, including 2:58 on the power play, so he should have plenty of chances to be a positive contributor.