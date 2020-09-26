Heiskanen produced an assist, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Lightning in Game 4.

Heiskanen picked up the secondary helper on the second of Joe Pavelski's two goals in the game. The assist was Heiskanen's third point in four games in the series. The Finnish blueliner is up to 25 points (six goals, 19 helpers) in as many contests in the postseason. He's added 44 hits, 32 blocked shots and 52 shots on net with a plus-8 rating.