Stars' Miro Heiskanen: Slings helper
Heiskanen posted an assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Capitals.
Heiskanen's second helper of the year came on Radek Faksa's lone tally for the Stars in the contest. The Finnish defenseman has a goal and two assists to go with 12 shots on goal eight blocked shots in six games. It's a very sustainable pace for the third-overall pick from 2017, who could challenge the 40-point plateau this year.
