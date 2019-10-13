Heiskanen posted an assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Capitals.

Heiskanen's second helper of the year came on Radek Faksa's lone tally for the Stars in the contest. The Finnish defenseman has a goal and two assists to go with 12 shots on goal eight blocked shots in six games. It's a very sustainable pace for the third-overall pick from 2017, who could challenge the 40-point plateau this year.