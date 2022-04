Heiskanen scored a power-play goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Heiskanen hadn't scored since Dec. 20 before his second-period tally gave the Stars a 3-0 lead. He matched his career high in points with the tally -- he's at 35 points with 154 shots on net, 92 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 69 contests. He'll have one more chance to set a new personal best Friday versus the Ducks.