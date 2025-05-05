Head coach Pete DeBoer said Monday that he doesn't yet know whether Heiskanen (knee) will be available for Wednesday's Game 1 against Winnipeg, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Heiskanen has been on long-term injured reserve since early March, but he's been considered day-to-day recently. He participated in Monday's practice session, but it's unclear whether he'll be able to suit up to begin the Stars' second-round series. Even if Heiskanen is unavailable for Game 1, it certainly seems possible that he'll be back in action at some point during the second round.