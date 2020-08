Heiskanen picked up an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Flames during Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

The second-year defenseman set up Denis Gurianov for the Stars' first goal of the game midway through the second period. Heiskanen now has five points, all helpers, through four games in the playoffs, and the 21-year-old has consistent;y been the best player on the ice for Dallas.