Heiskanen scored a goal on five shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Avalanche.

Heiskanen has opened March with two goals and two helpers over his first three games of the month. He gave the Stars a 2-0 lead in the first period of Saturday's Central Division showdown. Heiskanen has already secured a career year with 46 points (nine tallies, 37 assists), and he's added 169 shots on net, 78 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 60 appearances.