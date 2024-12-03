Heiskanen notched a power-play assist and three blocked shots in Monday's 2-1 win over Utah.

Heiskanen's offense has come to life with seven points over his last six games. His helper Monday was his first power-play point since Oct. 26 versus the Blackhawks. The defenseman is at 13 points, 53 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating over 24 appearances. He'll move up a couple of places among fantasy blueliners if he can find more consistent success on the power play.