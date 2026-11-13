Heiskanen (upper body) has been ruled out against the Sabres on Saturday, Stars TV host Brien Rea reports.

While Heiskanen's status for Sunday's clash with the Panthers wasn't specifically mentioned, the fact that the team is heading into a back-to-back doesn't bode well for the blueliner's availability. The 27-year-old Finn is currently stuck in an eight-game goal drought, but he picked up five helpers over that stretch, including two with the man advantage. With Lian Bichsel (lower body) also sidelined, the Stars are expected to bring Kyle Burroughs up from the minors.