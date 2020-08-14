Heiskanen scored two goals on four shots and went plus-3 in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Flames in Game 2.

Heiskanen's second tally saw him rush into the Flames' zone and wire the puck around the boards to John Klingberg. It came back around the boards for Heiskanen to unleash a shot from the half-wall that put the Stars up 3-1 at the time. The Finnish blueliner has been the Stars' most consistent presence on the scoresheet with two goals and five helpers in five postseason games. DFS managers may want to take note of the 21-year-old for Friday's Game 3.