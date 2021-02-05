Heiskanen posted an assist in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the blue Jackets.

Heiskanen and the Stars set up in the Columbus zone after a penalty to Alexander Radulov expired. The 21-year-old Heiskanen fed Radulov for a shot, and Jason Dickinson got a piece of it on the way into the net. The helper gave Heiskanen six assists through eight contests this season. His non-scoring numbers are a little lacking -- the Finn has eight shots on goal, seven blocked shots and a plus-2 rating, but the smooth-skating blueliner isn't one to use his body much on the ice.