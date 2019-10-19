Stars' Miro Heiskanen: Supplies assist in loss
Heiskanen produced an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Penguins.
Heiskanen has largely avoided the scoring woes plaguing his Stars teammates, producing five points, 18 shots on goal and 10 blocked shots over nine games. He's worth a look in fantasy thanks to his smooth skating and scoring potential, as well as a first-round pick pedigree (third overall in 2017).
