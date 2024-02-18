Heiskanen notched an assist, four shots on goal an two hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Heiskanen has two goals and four assists over his last eight outings. The 24-year-old defenseman helped out on a Thomas Harley tally in the second period. Those two blueliners have paired well together as a force in all zones for the Stars, and they'll be leaned on even more with Nils Lundkvist (concussion) and Jani Hakanpaa (upper body) questionable heading into the team's upcoming four-game road trip. Heiskanen has 33 points, 104 shots on net, 64 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 45 outings this season, giving him a reasonable chance at reaching the 50-point mark for the second year in a row.