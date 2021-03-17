Heiskanen scored a goal on five shots, dished an assist and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Lightning.

Heiskanen got the Stars on the board with a power-play tally in the second period. He also set up Jamie Benn's goal to cut the deficit to one late in the third period. The 21-year-old Heiskanen hasn't taken the expected leap forward on offense this year, as he has only three goals and 15 points in 25 outings. He's added 45 shots on net, 21 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating.