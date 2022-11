Heiskanen recorded two power-play assists, a plus-2 rating and two blocked shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Oilers.

Heiskanen got it done in all zones despite drawing one of the toughest matchups for an NHL defenseman: facing Connor McDavid. The 23-year-old Heiskanen has racked up five assists in three games since returning from an upper-body injury. He's up to two goals, six helpers, 21 shots on net, a plus-10 rating and 14 blocked shots through nine contests this season.