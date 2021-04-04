Heiskanen posted a power-play assist and two hits in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Heiskanen had the secondary helper on Jamie Benn's goal in the second period. The 21-year-old Heiskanen has picked up two goals and three helpers in his last six games. That's more like what fantasy managers expected out of the Finn to start the year. He's produced 20 points, 76 shots on net, 28 hits, 28 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating in 35 outings overall. He's locked into a top-four role with power-play duties for the Stars, so he should provide a somewhat steady flow of offense.