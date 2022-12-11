Heiskanen notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Heiskanen helped out on a Jamie Benn tally in the second period. Through five outings in December, Heiskanen has earned two goals and four assists. He continues to enjoy a breakout season, which has seen him pick up 22 points, 67 shots, 32 blocks and a plus-7 rating through 25 contests. He's already matched his career high in power-play points with 11, a mark he reached in each of the last two seasons and is almost assured to surpass this year.