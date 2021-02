Heiskanen notched a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Heiskanen had the secondary helper on Joe Pavelski's second-period marker. That gave Heiskanen eight assists (three on the power play) in 11 games this year. He's still looking for his first goal, and he's yet to add much from a physical standpoint with eight hits and seven blocked shots. That said, the scoring is enough to keep Heiskanen in fantasy lineups most of the time.